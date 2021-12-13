South Korean actress Park So Dam achieved international fame for her role in 2019 critically acclaimed Korean comedy thriller film Parasite. Now the actress is gearing up for the release of her next film ‘Special Delivery’. However, she will be skipping the promotions of the film.

Before attaining international fame, the South Korean actress was seen in popular films like the 2015 film The Priests and the TV series’ Cinderella with Four Knights (2016). Now heartbreaking news comes in a way for all her fans.

As reported by ETimes, Park So Dam is diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and will undergo surgery soon. Her agency also issued a statement regarding her health. The statement read, “Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. As the long-awaited “Special Delivery” is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support.”

The statement also added, “Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in “Special Delivery” promotions, she is cheering on the “Special Delivery” premiere. We once again express gratitude to the “Special Delivery” actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports “Special Delivery” and the actress.”

Concluding it the official statement read, “Actress Park So Dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health. Thank you.”

Directed by Park Dae-min, Special Delivery is slated to release on January 12, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for theatrical release on January 5 but was later rescheduled for a week later.

