Looks like Ariana Grande will be singing “Thank You, Next,” yet again. According to a report by People, the pop sensation has split with Broadway star and boyfriend of three years, Ethan Slater. The two met on the sets of their film Wicked and began dating the following year. At the time, both Ariana and Ethan were married—Ariana to her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez and Ethan to his estranged wife Lilly Jay. The couple share a 3-year-old son, Ezra.

Ariana has achieved immense success in her career, but her personal life has always been tumultuous. From a broken engagement to an ex-lover tragically passing away from a drug overdose, Ariana’s love life has seen its share of ups and downs.

Here’s a closer look at her past dating history:

Ariana Grande & Graham Phillips (2008-2011)

Graham and Ariana met while working together on the Broadway Musical 13 and began dating soon after. They dated for three years until breaking up amicably in 2013. They are still friends, and Graham made his soft spot for Ariana clear when he even defended her during the singer’s infamous Doughnut Gate controversy (reported via time.com), where she was caught on camera behaving erratically as she licked the cream off some donuts placed on the counter and acted rude towards the salesperson.

“She’s such a sweet girl. It’s tough. We all say things that we regret. I don’t think it speaks to her character at all,” said Graham.

Ariana Grande & Jai Brooks (2012-2014)

Ariana and Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks began dating in 2012, after serenading the singer in a rather unique way. Jai and his twin brother Luke challenged one another to see who could grab Ariana’s attention first on social media. The brothers tried several tricks, including Jai publicly sending her messages and even making a video explaining why she should date him. Clearly, Jai won, as after seeing his efforts, Ariana said yes.

The couple began strongly in 2012 but broke up in the middle as Jai accused Ariana of cheating on him with Nathan Sykes. However, Ariana denied the allegations, and the couple got back together in 2014, only to call it quits again.

Ariana Grande & Nathan Sykes (2013)

Ariana began crushing on Nathan, the former member of the popular boy band. The Wanted, the minute she laid eyes on him at a red carpet event. But it was much later that the sparks officially began to fly between the two when Ariana and Nathan shot the music video “Almost Is Never Enough” together.

The couple made their relationship official on Twitter in 2013 before splitting in 2014 after 5 months of a relationship. Ariana cited long distance as the issue, but affirmed that they remain close friends.

Ariana Grande & Big Sean (2014-2015)

Ariana addresses Big Sean dating rumors on Instagram: “didn’t i already tell you we’re friends, been friends and always will be 🖤🖤🖤” pic.twitter.com/xwPOFZCPP9 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) March 1, 2019

Ariana’s relationship with rapper Big Sean started gaining attention when the two were spotted together at a movie theatre in 2014. The couple dated for 8 months before calling it quits. Their representatives released a joint statement which read, “ They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends. We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time.”

A source told US Weekly that the couple’s conflicting touring schedules made them take a decision to go their separate ways.

Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez (2015-2016)

Ariana developed a bond with her backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez, during her Doughnutgate controversy. According to a source who spoke to E! News, Ariana decided to part ways with Ricky because they found it very difficult to make things work given their hectic schedules.

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller (2016-2018)

Ariana and Mac met when they collaborated on her 2013 single The Way and his 2016 single My Favorite Part. The couple quickly caught feelings and made their romance public in September 2016, when Ariana shared a photo of them together with the caption “baabyyy.”

After two years of dating, Ariana and Mac parted ways amicably in 2018. Mac’s tragic death due to accidental overdosing soon followed in September that year. Post his death, Ariana spoke to Vogue in 2019 and said, “By no means was what we had perfect. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming…less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson (2018)

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Ariana and Saturday Night Live star Pete began dating soon after her split with rapper Mac, and it was one of her most whirlwind relationships. The couple made their relationship official in 2018 by posting a photo in Harry Potter wizard robes together.

The couple got very serious quite quickly, and they even got engaged, as reported by Cosmopolitan. However, Ariana and Pete soon realized that it was all happening too fast and parted ways in 2019.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Pete spoke about his relationship and said.”“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know? I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it. And print doesn’t usually age well.”

Ariana Grande & Mikey Foster (2019-2020)

Ariana and rapper Mikey sparked dating rumors when they appeared together in the music video Boyfriend. However, their romance was short-lived, and they ended things in 2020 before Ariana moved on to Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez (2020-2023)

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Ariana began dating luxury estate agent Dalton in March 2020, and they got engaged in December of the same year. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by only 20 people.

However, the couple’s relationship was short-lived, as they separated in 2023 and filed for divorce in March 2024. As reported by Cosmopolitan, distance was cited as a major factor in their separation. She then met Ethan Slater, and well, the rest is history.

Despite a roller-coaster-filled personal life, Ariana remains unfazed and has embarked on her new music tour, Eternal Sunshine, which began on June 6. This marks her first large-scale concert trek since her last Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

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