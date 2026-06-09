Katy Perry has spent nearly two decades in the spotlight, becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars along the way. While her chart-topping hits and record-breaking career have kept her in the headlines, her love life has often attracted just as much attention. From high-profile marriages and celebrity romances to her recent relationship with Justin Trudeau, Perry’s dating history has remained a topic of interest for fans around the world.

Over the years, the singer has been linked to several well-known names from the worlds of music, film, comedy, and politics. Here’s a look back at Katy Perry‘s relationship timeline, from her early romances to the people who have played a significant role in her personal life.

Katy Perry & Johnny Lewis

Katy Perry dated actor Johnny Lewis from 2005 to 2006, as per ABC News. This was before Perry became a household name, and hence, their relationship remained largely unreported. Lewis was an actor and had appeared in projects like The O.C. and Sons of Anarchy. In September 2012, he died in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry & Travie McCoy

Perry dated Travie McCoy from 2008 to 2009. Their relationship lasted for less than a year. McCoy was the lead singer of the band Gym Class Heroes. As per People, the two split at the start of 2009. Reportedly McCoy’s drug use likely led to their breakup.

Katy Perry & Josh Groban

After splitting with McCoy, Perry got into a relationship with musician Josh Groban. The two dated for a while but decided to remain friends afterward. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Groban confirmed the same and said that they are good friends to this day.

Katy Perry & Russell Brand

Katy Perry met English comedian-actor Russell Brand at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. The two married in 2010 and eventually divorced in late 2011, according to US Weekly. The E.T. singer spoke to Vogue about it and said: “At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011.”

Katy Perry & Robert Ackroyd

Right after her divorce from Brand, E! reported that Perry was seen with guitarist Robert Ackroyd at the 2012 Coachella. In June 2014, the same portal reported that the duo was seen kissing backstage at London’s O2 Arena. But the two parted ways subsequently.

Katy Perry & John Mayer

Katy Perry and John Mayer were in an on-again, off-again relationship for a while. The two first started dating in 2012 and finally broke up in late 2014. In a 2017 New York Times interview, Mayer revealed that his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry.

Katy Perry & Diplo

Perry briefly dated DJ and record producer Diplo in 2014, but it was a brief relationship that did not last long. In 2017, Perry ranked him third after Mayer and Orlando Bloom as her best celebrity lovers on James Cordon’s show.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Perry and actor Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016 but split in 2017. The two released a statement to People to refute several rumors. The two reconciled in 2018 and got engaged in 2019, with Perry sharing their picture on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. In August 2025, US Weekly reported that the duo had parted ways after nearly a decade together.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau

TMZ reported in July 2025 that Perry attended a dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. The politician was earlier married to Sophie, with whom he separated in 2023. The duo made their red carpet debut at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, as per People.

Overall, it appears that the popstar has finally found true love and is likely to settle down once and for all.

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