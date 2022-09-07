It’s one little discovery, one giant adventure🐊 for the Primm family and their kid, Josh when they discover Shawn Mendes’ Lyle, the singing crocodile in their home. And, it’s only onwards and upwards from here!

Advertisement

Catch the all-new trailer for #LyleLyleCrocodile, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu! Sony Pictures will be releasing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile across theatres in India on 4th November in English

Advertisement

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action / CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbour Mr Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind Academy Award-nominated & Golden Globe and Grammy award-winning duo, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul of ‘The Greatest Showman’ fame!

What are your thoughts on the live-action/CGI musical comedy starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: When Justin Timberlake & Ryan Goslin Had A Bet ‘Who Would Kiss Jessica Simpson First’ At The Age Of 12, Guess Who Won!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram