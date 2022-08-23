Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s secret courtroom marriage came as a shock to all their fans and colleagues in 2018. Nobody expected that they would get hitched all of a sudden without making any big announcements. In fact, fans were taken aback by their wedding gesture as Justin back then was still linked to his ex-girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez and Hailey was making headlines for her closeness with singer Shawn Mendes. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when during an interview, the Baby singer threw shade at Mendes and didn’t recognise him when the interviewer brought his name in the conversation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

It was 2015 when Justin threw shade at Shawn but the Senorita singer didn’t react to it. The Baby singer happens to be one of the most popular artists in the world with a massive fan following across the globe. It was during his USA Today interview that Bieber didn’t recognise Mendes and it’s difficult to say if it was intentional or he genuinely didn’t know him.

Advertisement

During the interview, Justin Bieber said, “Who’s Shawn Mendes?” Well, not to mention even in 2015, Mendes was a popular name and was slowly getting recognition for his work.

Later in 2016, Justin Bieber tweeted, “Shawn Mendes voice makes me smile. Truly a gift to be able to move peoples emotions through songs!So proud of you brother!Great album!” Replying to him, Shawn wrote, “Ah man! Thank you SO much!!! Truly thank you!”

The Baby singer finally amended his friendship with Shawn and ever since then, they both have been really respectful towards each other’s work.

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber throwing shade at Shawn Mendes during an interview? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Called As ‘Racists’ By Netizens For Their Plantation Style Wedding, One Says “Here We Go Again, Dumba”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram