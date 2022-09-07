American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with sales of over 88 million records. He is the recipient of several awards and accolades including ten Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards, and many others.

Apart from being an amazing singer, he is also an actor who has appeared in the films Friends with Benefits, The Social Network, Bad Teacher, and In Time. Did you know he once had a bet with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling involving Jessica Simpson? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2020, Jessica released her memoir Open Book, wherein she revealed for the first time her inner monologue and most intimate struggles. While promoting her book, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a guest and spoke about a short-lived romance with Justin Timberlake after her 2006 divorce from Nick Lachey.

As reported by Harpers Bazaar, Jessica Simpson said, “After the divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss. But I thought, Oh, this is interesting. And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. Like, did I stick my tongue out too much or, you know?'”

Turns out it wasn’t another girl. She said, “Apparently, him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um. So we don’t kiss again. That’s done.'”

“Ryan Gosling was the one that when I was 12, I was, like, ‘This guy is so cool and he’s from Canada. I don’t know where that is on the map, but I really think that that’s amazing,'” Jessica Simpson said of her schoolgirl crush and added, “And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet.”

