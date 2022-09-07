Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been making the headlines due to the ongoing legal battles between them for quite some time now. From control over their jointly purchased French winery to the custody of their kids, the ex-couple have been fighting in court. The latest reports suggest a new lawsuit had been filed.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. As per a new media report, a new $250 million lawsuit has been filed against the Bullet Train actor by Jolie’s former company. Read on to know the details about this latest lawsuit.

Advertisement

As reported by Page Six, a company founded by Angelina Jolie has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt over taking control of the French winery that the ex-couple had bought together. In their lawsuit, the company claimed that Brad and a gang of cronies launched a devious campaign to “seize control” of the French winery. They added that this was done “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime” of its vast profits.

The report stated that the court papers filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles claimed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it.

The suit also claims that Pitt tried to use Jolie’s large financial stake in the French winery to force her to sign a “hush-clause.” This clause would silence her from discussing the circumstances that led to their divorce and that Pitt squandered millions of the company’s money on “vanity projects,” including more than a million dollars spent on a swimming pool.

As per the report, the $250 million suit says that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt each owned 50% via a complicated web of holding companies. It also noted that “much of Jolie’s personal wealth” was tied up in the winery. The reports claim that the paper reveals that the pair had an agreement that the “Maleficent” actress would oversee their humanitarian projects, including the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while “oversight of the couple’s investment in Chateau Miraval was left in the hands of Pitt.”

The lawsuit was filed by Nouvel, the company that Angelina Jolie founded to retain her stake in the winery, which she recently sold to liquor giant Stoli.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Tom Holland Was Missing ‘Husband’ Jake Gyllenhaal Making Internet Believe It’s Not Bromance But Fiery Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram