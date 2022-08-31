Brad Pitt is allegedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and we are not okay. Recently, the Bullet Train actor found his name making the headlines over the Angelina Jolie controversy. It was said that a file has been lodged against the FBI for not investigating properly the matters of an incident that took place on a flight.

Advertisement

As the details matched with the fight between Jolie and Pitt in 2016, reports suggested that the actress was the one who filed it. Jolie allegedly claimed that Pitt abused her as well as their son, Maddox, during their family fight from France to the US.

Advertisement

However, despite the new revelations, a source disclosed that the FBI won’t be opening the case. Now, Brad Pitt is stealing the limelight after rumours spread that he and the supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski are a thing. As per OK Magazine, Pitt and Ratajkowski are snatching the IT couple title from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

A source has revealed to the outlet that the actor and the model are “secretly dating.” “Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party,” the insider claimed. “They weren’t in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around,” they added. Previously, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was said to be open to romance again.

Another report had said that Brad Pitt was dating, but it was nothing serious. Though it didn’t reveal who the person was, could it be Emily? Meanwhile, the model recently hit the headlines after she seemingly supported Amber Heard amidst the Johnny Depp case.

In a TikTok video, Emily Ratajkowski listed several reasons why it’s “scarier to be a woman” in 2022. She cited the massive criticism Heard has faced while Depp has received huge support during their defamation trial.

Must Read: After Indian Cricket Team & Jimmy Fallon, BTS Finally Joins The ‘Kala Chashma Challenge’ Bandwagon (Sorta) & It’s Too Good To Miss Out On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram