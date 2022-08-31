Many BTS fan edits may come and go, but this new one on the song Kala Chashma will steal your hearts. Currently, the entire world is jamming to the song as it has gone viral all over social media, and several people like Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurana, Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato, and more.

Just recently, the latest addition to follow this trend was the Indian cricket team. After winning their third ODI against Zimbabwe, Team India released a video of the members grooving to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho’s song.

Now, even the world’s most famous K-pop group is dancing on it, if not really by themselves. This new fan edit of BTS x Kala Chashma sees the boy band’s Grammy performance on Butter mixed with the tunes. It is such a rage how perfectly the steps and the music fits together. Everyone knows that the Bangtan Boys are amazing dancers.

Their performances have often made fans swoon over them. Not only does it exhibit the hard work they put in, but the choreographies are usually fun to copy. Though each BTS member is hard to look away from, the ones who steal all the attention are members Jin, Taehyung, and Jungkook. Their vocals for the song Butter also seem like they are singing Kala Chashma.

Check out the mashup here:

What a delight to watch! While talking about the South Korean boy band, recently they hit the headlines after Butter surpassed 800 million YouTube views, becoming the eighth video from the K-pop group to hit the milestone. The video passed the 800 million thresholds about 15 months after it was uploaded online on May 21 last year.

But this isn’t the only record BTS created. The group’s YouTube channel has become the second-most subscribed artist on the site. The Bangtan Boys have surpassed Justin Bieber’s 69.8 million subscribers and now stand at 70.2 million followers on the video-sharing site.

