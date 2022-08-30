American actress Julia Roberts is one of the most popular Hollywood stars. She is well known for appearing in numerous romantic comedies over the years. Her film Notting Hill, which was released in 1999, is considered to be one of her best works. Her chemistry with British actor Hugh Grant was well received by the audience.

Julia and Hugh are one of the most loved on-screen couples. While the two may look happy filming together to fans, the complete opposite could be true behind the scenes. The two did not get along with each other while filming contrary to what appeared on the big screen.

Hugh Grant once revealed what made them not get along with each other on the set. The British star reportedly had made several jokes about the size of Julia Roberts’ mouth while filming Notting Hill that caused some off-camera drama between the two.

The Golden Globe award-winning star appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show to promote his new Bridget Jones movie, The Edge Of Reason. During his appearance, he decided to address Roberts’ ‘big mouth’ in the discussion. As reported by Digital Spy, he said to Oprah, “Very big-mouthed! Literally, physically, she has a very big mouth. When I was kissing her I was aware of a faint echo.”

Oprah Winfrey, who is good friends with Julia Roberts, informed Hugh and the audience “She’s one of the nicest people I ever met.” But the Love Actually actor mused, “I wouldn’t go that far…” However, the Academy Award-winning actress had already forgiven Grant for his “cruel” comments about her looks and thought it would be “fun” to do another movie with Grant.

While it’s been over 20 years since its release, rom-com fans still rate the beloved couple, Anna Scott and William Thacker, as one of their favorite movie couples.

