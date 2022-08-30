Ever since Amber Heard got involved in legal proceedings with ex-husband Johnny Depp, their respective careers have been in trouble. While Johnny was sacked from Disney’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, Amber still continues to be a part of Warner Bros ‘Aquaman’. Despite her messy legal battle with ex-husband, she was still very much a part of Jason Momoa starrer but it seems like that’s in trouble too and as per recent reports she’s been secretly replaced by Emilia Clarke in the franchise. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

After Johnny won the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife, things have changed for Heard. There was a petition doing the rounds on social media to get her removed from the renowned franchise and her role was reportedly reduced in the second instalment. And if the recent reports are to be believed, the production is reshooting the film secretly with Clarke playing the character of Mera in Jason starrer.

Advertisement

According to Syd Abdul, who happens to be a YouTube personality revealed on his social media that the reason why Warner Bros is delaying the release of ‘Aquaman 2’ is because they’re secretly reshooting Amber Heard’s part with Emilia Clarke for the Jason Momoa starrer.

Reportedly, all the scenes of Amber Heard are being scrapped and have been reshooted with Emilia Clarke. Hence the delay in the release of the film. If all these reports are to be true then this would mean that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife would no longer be associated with Warner Bros.

Here’s a fan poster of Mera featuring Emilia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diamonddead (@diamonddead)

What are your thoughts on Warner Bros secretly replacing Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke for Mera’s role in Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Teases Fans With Insider Details About ‘Realistic’ Aspects Of Aquaman 2: “I Don’t Want To Give Too Much Away…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram