Michael Jackson’s death has been one of the biggest tragic news of this century. The King of Pop had become an icon in the music industry, and he made a big contribution in the field. The Thriller singer died due to a cardiac arrest in 2009. It was said that the cardiac arrest was induced by the fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray.

Advertisement

The doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for improperly administering the anesthetic drug and even served about two years out of the original four-year prison sentence he was given. But over the years there have been speculations around his death and drug usage.

Advertisement

Now, a new report has come in suggesting that others should have been found guilty for allowing Michael Jackson to take the abundant amount of drugs that led to his death, as well as MJ himself. A documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, has opened the matter around the King of Pop’s death.

In the documentary, which will be out on Fox next month, the LAPD detective assigned to Michael Jackon’s passing away says that it was “amazing” that MJ didn’t die sooner considering the number of drugs he took. “I really do believe that this death was inevitable. Michael was going to get what he wanted. And if you said no, he would find someone who would do it for him,” the detective said. It was also revealed that Jackson had created 19 false IDs to collect different drugs.

The documentary also shared notes from his doctors, including Conrad Murray. “Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community,” his plastic surgeon said. “It was not a big deal, he had been using it for decades, and they allowed him to sometimes inject the medicine. He was able to push the propofol himself, and the doctors allowed him to do it, and that was OK,” Murray added.

Meanwhile, recently, Michael Jackson also hit the headlines after Harry Styles was labelled as the new King of Pop in his Rolling Stones cover. MJ’s nephew Taj tweeted criticising this and said his uncle “earned” this title.

Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Biggest Fear With His MCU Movie & That Proves Even He Can Get Nervous

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram