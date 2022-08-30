Henry Cavill may still be leading the bookmakers’ odds on who will play the James Bond despite the new 007 requirements. Ever since Daniel Craig appeared in his last venture as the British super spy in 2021’s No Time to Die, a debate around who will take the mantle has been going on.

Advertisement

Several names are being tossed around, including the Superman star, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, James Norton, and more. However, a recent report on alleged new requirements for the next 007 had come in. As per that, the actor would have to be below the age of 40 and above 5’10.”

Advertisement

Not only did this rule out Idris Elba, but supposedly also the Venom actor and Henry Cavill. But now, as per another report by VegasInsider, it has monitored odds data of more than 20 bookmakers and created an average on who will be the next James Bond.

Henry Cavill has taken the first spot to be the most favourable next James Bond, according to the data. With the odds of 427/160, that is 27.26%, the Justice League actor has surpassed Regé-Jean Page. The Bridgerton star is now in second place with chances of 347/80 or 18.73%. He is followed by Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and James Norton.

Hopefully, the producers soon decide which actor will carry the baton from Daniel Craig as the curiosity around it grows. It also means that the next 007 movies will take more time to be released as the actor is still not finalised.

It will be nice to see Henry Cavill as James Bond though. The actor could fit well into the role. The Man of Steel actor has also expressed his liking for it and has said it is one of his dream roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Surprises A Couple By Attending Their Wedding, Yet Again Proves He Has A Heart Of Gold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram