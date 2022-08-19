Amid the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt controversy, alleged bruises photos on Jolie’s hands have surfaced on the net. Drama is brewing between the former Hollywood couple after a report suggested that the Maleficent actress filed a complaint against the FBI for not charging Pitt over their alleged 2016 plane fight.

For the unversed, Brangelina, who was once the IT Couple of Tinseltown, announced their separation that same year and Jolie filed for a divorce, which led to a lengthy battle over custody of their kids, estates and more. She had claimed Pitt of domestic violence against their son Maddox. Now, it is also being said that Angelina was physically hurt by the actor.

Just as things seemed to be dying down, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hit the headlines over assault. Now, Page Six has shared alleged bruise photos on Lara Croft actress’ hand. As per the source, Angelina told the FBI that Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” shook her, pushed her into the bathroom wall, and yelled at her, “You’re f*cking up this family”.

Check out the photo here.

It is also said that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s two kids “were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you, OK Mommy?’” Another report states that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor feels that Jolie’s recent actions to revive a painful issue that was resolved six years ago, were aimed to hurt him.

Previously, the two Hollywood A-listers also made the news over the custody of their french winery. Angelina sold her shares of the multi-million dollar Chateau Miraval winery, which was co-owned by Pitt and her. Brad reportedly wasn’t aware of this action, and a source alleged that Jolie has damaged the reputation of his wine business by secretly selling her stake.

Though the matters around the winery were settled, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now caught up in the new drama. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

