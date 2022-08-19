Andrew Garfield is having a gala time on his trip to Bali, and fans have gone wild after his shirtless photo went viral on social media. Last year, Garfield surprised his fans with his special cameo, alongside Tobey Maguire, in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He reprised his role as the Wall-Crawler, which led to viewers demanding another of his standalone flicks.

Even the actor said he would be interested in doing so, but sadly no update about the same has been given. Besides his Marvel role, Andrew also appeared in the several award-winning musical, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Coming back to the point, Andrew Garfield is enjoying every last bit of summer in Bali and he is rocking a lean physique in the photos that went viral. One particular snap that has sent the netizens into a frenzy sees The Social Network actor shirtless, flaunting his washboard abs and big bulging biceps.

Andrew Garfield in Bali. pic.twitter.com/FU64SO41xT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 17, 2022

All that Andrew Garfield was wearing were green sweatpants and a pendant around his neck. His underwear band was peeking from the waist. Garfield’s fans couldn’t hold back from sharing their thoughts on the pic. “Andrew Garfield just got to Bali and the first thing he does is show off his abs. thank you very much sir,” one fan wrote.

“Booking a flight right now,” joked another.

“Wait a minute Omg he is dam hot,” said one fan.

Another netizen called him “daddy.”

Check more reactions here:

im normal and im having normal feelings https://t.co/79HPlbXCkx — world's sleepiest girl (@qu1rkedupShawty) August 18, 2022

It’s always Andrew Garfield in Bali and never Andrew Garfield in me https://t.co/5LOvgE3FsF — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) August 18, 2022

Oh god and he's almost 39 🥵🥵 https://t.co/nP5MgatPRa — Alex 🕸 (@chasing_spiders) August 19, 2022

Andrew Garfield also posed with several fans who spotted the actor during his vacation. Many shared his photos online, sending netizens in a spiral. While talking about the actor, just previously, he hit the headlines after MCU fans speculated if he, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland would reprise their Spider-Man role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

People loved the trio and would love to see them sharing the screen again. Let’s see what the future holds for Andrew Garfield’s Spidey!

