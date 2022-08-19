Hollywood star Brad Pitt reportedly told his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie during an altercation a week before their 2016 divorce that one of their children, Maddox, “looked like a f****** Columbine kid”. This was revealed in an FBI report quoted by aceshowbiz.com. (Columbine was a reference to the American high school where 12 children and a teacher were gunned down by two students in 1999.)

In the 53-page heavily redacted report, Jolie told her version of events from the family’s private jet trip on September 14, 2016, as they headed back to the US from France, during which Brad was said to have been involved in a reported altercation with his son Maddox, then 15, in which he was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Questioned by the FBI at her Malibu, California, home in October 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt less than a week after the infamous flight, and their separation was later finalised in 2019, but the couple, who have children Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their kids.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, claim Angelina Jolie knelt at Brad Pitt’s feet at one point during the flight and asked what was wrong and he reportedly said, “That kid looks like a f****** Columbine kid. You don’t know what you’re doing.”

The Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 when two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 kids and a teacher at the education establishment.

It is also claimed that Jolie said Pitt accused her of “ruining this family” during a heated argument on the plane.

Pitt has denied all of his ex-wife’s claims.

The report also notes that it was later “agreed by all parties” that criminal charges wouldn’t be “pursued.”

After a meeting in November 2016, the FBI case agent wrote: “After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued due to several factors.”

A source close to Pitt claims the resurfaced 2016 report shows “nothing new.”

In 2016, Brad Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI following the flight. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement at the time, “The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed.”

