Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been making the headlines for several years now owing to their personal conflicts and ongoing legal battles. The couple – who filed for divorce after an altercation on the September 14, 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles with their kids, was declared legally single by a judge back in 2019. Since then, they have been battling for the custody of their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Recently, the actress brought up the incident by filing an anonymous FOIA request and making the details of the altercation public. Now, a source close to the actor has revealed how the actor has been feeling owing to it. Read on.

A source close to Brad Pitt recently informed People that the actor feels Angelina Jolie’s recent actions were aimed to hurt him. Talking about the redacted FBI report that the actress anonymously submitted as a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year about the 2016 altercation on the flight from France to Los Angeles, the source told the magazine that both Pitt and Jolie had the documents for six years.

Continuing further, this source close to Brad Pitt added that Angelina Jolie likely meant to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago.” Said the source, “They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him.”

The source added, “What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

As per reports, Angelina Jolie had alleged to the FBI that Brad Pitt grabbed, pushed and shouted at her on the plane, scaring her and their kids with his behaviour. Both parties reported injuries, and she claimed there was $25,000 of damage done to the private jet. Says the source close to Pitt, “This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It’s standard for these types of things to not be released.”

The source also added that Brad Pitt is “generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances.” They added, “It’s wave after wave of attempts to hurt him.” The source also said, “He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that’s the best thing for his kids, what’s best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him.”

