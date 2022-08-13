Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are two of the most popular and followed celebrities in the Hollywood industry. The two actors have also worked in movies and their on-screen chemistry has blown away fans, leaving them wondering if there is something more than just acting between the two

Advertisement

Well adding spark to the speculations, Angelina had once confessed to having a good old crush on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in her biography. Read on to know what she had to say.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie confessed having a crush on her The Tourist co-star Johnny Depp in her memoir “Angelina: An Unauthorised Biography”, where she claimed how smitten she was with him. An excerpt from her biography read, “At the same time, Angie dressed like a punk and identified with outsiders like the hero of Edward Scissorhands, the cult movie released in December 1990 that was a must-see for every goth worth her black mascara.”

Angelina Jolie’s biography also read, “Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward, an isolated figure with scissors for hands. The movie’s themes of alienation and self-discovery spoke to the angst-ridden Angie.” For the unversed Johnny Depp played the titular role in Edward Scissorhands which was a 1990’s romantic drama. The actor played the role of Edward who had scissor blades in place of his hands.

Angelina and Johnny had worked in the movie ‘The Tourist”, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmack. The movie was released back in 2010 and during a promotional event for the same, Angelina confessed having a crush on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He said, “Of course, I always wanted to work with Johnny Depp! What actress hasn’t? I’ve thought he was the coolest thing for years. I practically grew up with him, and had such a crush on him in Edward Scissorhands!”

Stunned by Angelina Jolie’s remark Johnny Depp humbly replied by saying, “She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina…You know she is this perfect beauty. But at the same time, very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, and very funny. She also has a very perverse sense of humour. Yeah, she’s great fun.”

Aww! Aren’t they the sweetest when together?

Would you love to see Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp working once again with each other for a film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing throwback stories make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: The Flash: $200 Million Worth Colossal Project To Get Shelved Due To Ezra Miller? Warner Bros. Hope The Actor Will Seek Professional Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram