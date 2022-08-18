Florence Pugh, the British actress who had starred in many note-worthy films including Marvel projects like Black Widow and Hawkeye, is all set to star alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling. Set to release next month, the psychological thriller – directed by Olivia Wilde, features some steamy scenes between actress and pop star and now she’s (kind of) addressed it.

During a recent chat, Pugh spoke about her upcoming film and the hype surrounding the s*x scenes between her and the ‘As It Was’ singer that featured in the trailer. For those who don’t know, in the first trailer of the film – released in May, there are two moments in which Style’s character Jack appears to perform oral s*x on Pugh’s Alice. These scenes have gained severe pre-release hype and now she’s said that she doesn’t want her new film to be reduced to just her s*x scenes with the One Direction singer. Here’s all she had to say.

During a recent chat with Harper’s Bazaar Florence Pugh got candid about the attention her and Harry Styles’ s*x scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has gotten. The Black Widow actress – while addressing the hype around the trailer scenes where we see Harry’s character perform oral s*x to sex, said, “When it’s reduced to your s*x scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

Continuing talking about the s*x scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ further, Florence Pugh added, “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

In Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh and Styles play married couple Alice and Jack who live in Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film also stars Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine as few of the idyllic residents of the experimental community hiding sinister secrets. The film is scheduled to release in the United States on September 23.

Besides, Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh will also be seen on the silver screen as Lib Wright in The Wonder, the voice of Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Allison in A Good Person, Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer and Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two.

