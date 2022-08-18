Harry Styles is a fashion icon and there is no denying that. The former One Direction member’s on-stage evolution has been a remarkable journey in the history of fashion. Not just in his sense of style, but Harry’s confidence has also grown. Now, the As It Was singer is creating his own mark.

Starting from the early days, when the Dunkirk actor was a part of the boyband to now, things have changed. Styles has started to experiment with his looks and has moved beyond a pair of jeans or a shirt.

But one cannot look past his One Direction days as those help build Harry Styles’ fashion sense now. Going back in the past, if we have to choose an iconic outfit that Harry wore on stage with the other members of the group, it would be this one. Even then, he stood out from the rest in his printed shirt, blank pants, and brown boots.

Harry Styles had his long golden locks back then. He used to wear several printed shirts like these before but this one remains our favourite.

We can’t deny that One direction gives the best concert energy ever #11YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/06zBIji8gG — zai ☽ (@tpwkzai) July 23, 2021

After One Direction disbanded and everyone went their own way, a shift in Harry Styles’ on-stage fits could be seen. He became more expressive through his clothes and each one made a statement.

Harry Styles’ colourful personality can be seen omitted from this sparkly look. Purple and orange go well together but the Eternals star brought his own pizzazz to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Another one of his on-stage looks that we are a fan of is this. One can trust Harry to rock a good pair of suits and pants. This black, shimmery piece with an unbuttoned black shirt made the star look like he is here to dazzle the night.

Harry Styles wearing a custom Saint Laurent suit by Anthony Vaccarello pic.twitter.com/yrtRrHXKaJ — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) March 14, 2018

As we said, Harry Styles started to experiment and this is a great example of it. The mix of colour, the wide pants, and the purple polka dot tie looked amazing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Styles HQ (@hshq)

Last, but recently not least is this rainbow-hued sequin jumpsuit which is to die for! Words cannot describe just how gorgeous this looks and no one could have donned it better than Harry Styles.

Harry Styles was the most mentioned artist on social media during #Coachella 2022. pic.twitter.com/GNh0u46BkF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 26, 2022

