Govinda is considered among the top actors in Bollywood but he’s been away from the big screen for several years. However, the actor is keeping his fans entertained by releasing music videos on his YouTube channel. Over the years, Hero No 1 star has just inspired the new age actors with his charming personality, amazing acting and dancing skills. Not just the previous generation, the young generation are also his fans. Today, let’s check out his net worth and the assets he owns.

Advertisement

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 1986 movie Ilzam, but after a few films, the actor ventured into comedy films and worked in hit movies like, Coolie No 1, Anari No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Partner, Raja Babu and many more. The actor has also won multiple awards.

Net Worth

Advertisement

As we said earlier, Govinda has not worked on big-budget films for several years now, some say that the actor is finished, but his total income says a different story. As per ABP Live, the actor has an approximate net worth of Rs 170 Crore, while his yearly income is around Rs 10-12 Crores. Reportedly, the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star charges Rs 5-6 Crore per film, on the other hand, he makes Rs 2 Crore by doing advertisements. Meanwhile, he often appears at public events but how much he charges for the same is not known.

House

As per reports, Govinda owns a lavish bungalow and the value for the same is Rs 16 Crore. However, he also owns property in Mumbai’s Juhu and Madh Island, whose price is not known. Not just these, he also has many other properties but details are not available.

Car Collection

The actor loves vehicles as he owns some of the swankiest yet comfortable cars. The Dulhe Raja has a Hyundai Creta that costs Rs 15 Lakh, Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 34 Lakh, along with Ford Endeavor for 36 Lakh.

Other than these, Govinda also owns some high-end luxury cars, that includes a Mercedes C220D which costs Rs 43 Lakh, and a Mercedes Benz GLC worth Rs 64 Lakhs.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Now Being Targeted For Nepotism, Recent Spotting With Wife & Kids Gets Trolled, Netizens Say “Chalne Mein Zor Aa Gaya Kya…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram