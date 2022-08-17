Bollywood has been long obsessed with the underworld. Several films like Satya, Company, Vaastav, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Agneepath, and Daddy have showcased the life of gangsters. However, when dug deeper into it, the relationship was symbiotic.

Just as the film industry was obsessed with crime syndicates, the Mumbai underworld was obsessed with the glitz, glamour, and fame. However, things changed when a series of brazen and brutal attacks on the Bollywood fraternity left a lasting image in everyone’s mind. So let’s take a look at some of the incidences where both crossed paths.

Mamta Kulkarni and Vikram Goswami

Mamta was one of the popular actresses of her time. She rose to fame with films like China Gate, Karan Arjun, Waqt Hamara Hai, and Krantiveer. However, after Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, she quit the industry and run off with Vikram Goswami to live anonymously in Dubai. Vikram has cases of money laundering and drug dealing against him, and the couple was arrested in 2016 in Kenya.

Monica Bedi and Abu Salem

Monica Bedi is known for participating in Bigg Boss 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, and playing the role of Gumaan Kaur Vyas in Saraswatichandra. But more than that, she made headlines when she was arrested in September 2002 with dreaded terrorist and gangster Abu Salem. Several reports claimed that Abu Salem helped coerced a lot of directors into casting her in their movies, giving her a leg up in the industry.

Haji Mastan and Sona

Bollywood filmmakers have often made films based on one of the most dreaded gangsters of the underworld Haji Mastan. One of the films was Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar. Even he had planned his own foray into films with an aptly named Patalganga. However, much to his disappointment the film never took off. It is also worth pointing out that he had a distinct fondness for the legendary actress Madhubala. When he found someone who resembled Madhubala, he married her in a heartbeat. His wife’s name was Sona.

Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim

Probably one of the most infamous affairs in the history of Bollywood and underworld association. Mandakini is known for her dancing under a waterfall in the song Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The D Company at that financed a lot of films had used his influence to cast her in films.

Anil Kapoor and Dawood Ibrahim

The veteran actor had admitted that he met the gangster years ago. Even pictures of him with gangland leader found its way into a magazine which led the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation to come calling.

