From the past few days, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been on a spree of slamming ‘Bollywood dons’. It all started when Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres and received a mixed response from critics and audiences. After calling out 60 years old heroes for being desperate to romance 30 years old heroines on the screen, he slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan for saying that 250 people worked on the film’s sets while requesting netizens to not boycott the film.

Before its release, netizens called for a boycott of LSC. The #BoycottLaal SinghChaddha got so much trending that its effect is now clearly visible in the film’s box office collection.

Coming back, Anurag Kashyap’s recent interview has left director Vivek Agnihotri fuming as he chose RRR over The Kashmir Files as India’s official selection for Oscar. Lashing out at his fellow filmmaker, Agnihotri and called him Genocide-denier. He tweeted, “IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.”

IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa. pic.twitter.com/1Np8K0lo27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2022

Indian Express recently quoted Anurag Kashyap saying, “The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% it might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”

The filmmaker said this while revealing how big an SS Rajamouli fan he is while talking about Pushpa and RRR. Speaking about the same, he was quoted saying, “I enjoyed Pushpa, I didn’t enjoy RRR as much, because I’m a massive Rajamouli-Eega fan. When he makes me believe in something which only comes from his mind, I believe in it. But when you’re building a mythology, then I feel it’s not really sticking. RRR, some action scenes had an impact on me. Like when the animals come out, I was like, ‘How can someone think like this?’ I was blown away by that. But the film as a whole, I put RRR below Baahubali, below Eega, below Magadheera, below a lot of other films.”

The filmmaker went on to add that the West finds RRR better than any Marvel movie. “They’ve really gone crazy for it, even the silliness of it. And they are so blown away not only by the action sequences but also the dance sequences,” added Kashyap

