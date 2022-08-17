Superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have fallen victim to the ongoing boycott trend by some netizens. Despite positive reviews, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Amidst this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan seemingly falls victim to the boycott trend.

The superstar is returning to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s high-octane action film which is slated to release next year. However, a section of netizens has already begun calling for a boycott of the film. An old video of King Khan allegedly talking about “growing intolerance” has also surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was asked whether there’s growing intolerance in the country, he replied, “I mean just for the symbolic gesture, yes, if I have to. But there is intolerance. There’s extreme intolerance. I think there’s growing intolerance.” It is also worth pointing out that the authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained since the video in question could most likely be edited out or taken out of context.

As the video went viral, #boycottPathaanmovie started trending on Twitter. A user sharing the video wrote, “If India is an Intolerant Country, Then Why #ShahRukhKhan Is Still Living Here #BoycottPathanMovie?,” another user wrote, “The game is over for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Badshah, Perfectionist, etc. They have earned more than enough money, their stardom is decreasing day by day.”

Take a look at some of the netizen reactions on Twitter below:

However, fans of the superstar came to the rescue. Shah Rukh Khan fans gave a befitting reply to all the “negativity” by trending the hashtag “India Awaits Pathaan”. Soon it also became top 3 trends in India.

Billed as ‘a high-octane spy thriller,’ Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ fame. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in two more films in 2023 — action-entertainer ‘Jawan’ with South filmmaker Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed ‘Dunki’.

