It’s over and out for Laal Singh Chaddha as Tuesday collections came down to just 2 crores*. Monday was as it is very low at 7.87 crores and it was pretty much on the cards that the film will crash on Tuesday. It was in any case running on the strength of the multiplex audiences and they had started dwindling during the extended five-day weekend itself. Hence, to have a complete fall in the first working day after a long holiday period was on the cards since masses were in any case not patronising the film.

The film has collected 47.83 crores* so far and it will fall to hit the 50 crores mark even today. There is a further fall in numbers expected tomorrow, which means the first 7 days total will stay below the 52.25 crores first day total of Thugs of Hindostan. That film, despite being a disaster as well, still created the first-day record for a Hindi film before being overtaken by first War and then KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). Now Laal Singh Chaddha has scored the record for being the lowest-grossing Aamir Khan film ever since one can remember and its lifetime number would stay below even his Secret Superstar (63.40 crores).

The Aamir Khan starrer has emerged as a huge disaster and would be in line with other biggest disasters of 2022 like Shamshera and Dhaakad.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

