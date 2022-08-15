Aamir Khan’s ambitious film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is on its way to becoming one of the biggest flops for the actor. However, the box office number in the overseas market is a sort of sunshine for the makers amid all the darkness. Scroll below to know how much the film has made in the first 3 days.

In the past, Aamir has given several blockbuster hits in the international market. However, his latest release isn’t clearly matching his standards. Nonetheless, the film’s performance still could be said to be decent considering its failure in India. In fact, it might achieve a remarkable feat for a Bollywood film.

As per the latest trade update, Laal Singh Chaddha has accumulated 30 crores approx from the overseas market in the first 3 days. In the 4-day extended weekend, the number will comfortably go past 40 crores. In the lifetime run, this Aamir Khan starrer is looking forward to quickly going past 83’s 64 crores to become the highest grossing Bollywood film overseas in the post-pandemic era.

The number is low when compared to Aamir Khan’s hits in the past. However, it’s still decent in front of 27.96 crores (3-day total in India). It will be interesting to see if Laal Singh Chaddha releases anytime soon in China and if it releases, how much it makes there.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Release on 11th August, the film is currently running alongside Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

