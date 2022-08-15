On Thursday, we saw one of the biggest box office clashes in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. But it’s the Nikhil Siddharth starrer Karthikeya 2 which is now stealing the complete limelight by putting on a surprising performance. The film is currently the hottest topic of discussion, so let’s see how much it has made till now at ticket windows.

Just a few days back, we learnt about the Tollywood industry brainstorming ideas to tackle the huge losses suffered by them due to back-to-back flops and other reasons. One can say that the latest release and a sequel to the 2014 film, Karthikeya, has brought much-needed relief to the industry.

Released on 13th August, Karthikeya 2 is receiving rave reviews from all over. It is being praised for its gripping narrative. The film took a good start at the box office by making 5.05 crores (inclusive of Telugu and Hindi versions). On day 2, the film saw a jump of over 20% by putting a total of 6.25 crores* on board. The total now stands at 11.30 crores*.

With extremely positive word-of-mouth coming in, Karthikeya 2 will witness a huge boost today due to the Independence Day holiday. In fact, the Hindi version has been allotted a 5X increase in the number of screens as compared to day 1. The initial release count was 60 and on day 3, the film will be running with 300 screens in the Hindi belt.

As both Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are failing to attract an expected crowd, the exhibitors are now replacing both the biggies with Karthikeya 2.

With such kind of reception, this low-budgeted Telugu thriller is on its way to becoming a big box office success.

