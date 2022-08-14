Remember the days when a ‘100 crore weekend’ was becoming a hot trend to follow at the box office for all the big stars? Well, that wasn’t too long ago but then a man decided to eat a bat shaking up the world. While the recent Aamir Khan release struggles to even reach the 50-crore mark in its weekend 1, let’s take a look at how things were before Covid & how they’re changed.

If you compare the highest weekend pre & post-Covid, there are a few things to notice. It’s Sultan (5-day weekend) with 180.36 crore ruling the roost pre-covid and KGF: Chapter 2 achieved more than that in 4 days earning 194 crore.

The point to note here is that Sultan was a film directed towards the Hindi belt but KGF: Chapter 2 was a pure pan-India film. Though Yash starrer came in with the advantage of a sequel, it’s still impossible to score the colossal total with just that single factor.

The gap starts to increase when you compare #2 highest weekend (Hindi) pre & post covid. It’s War’s humongous 159.70 crore (5-day weekend) pre-covid VS Sooryavanshi’s very respectablxe 77.08 crore post-covid at the box office.

Here, despite having a lower amount, we need to applaud team Sooryavanshi for coming straight out of the deadly Covid situation and earning that much in a just 3-day weekend.

Check out the list of highest weekend 1 grossers at the box office before Covid (including Hindi dubbed collections of South films):

Sultan (5-day weekend) – 180.36 crore

War (5-day weekend) – 159.70 crore

Bharat (5-day weekend) – 150.10 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (4-day weekend) – 129.77 crore

Baahubali 2 (3-day weekend) – 128 crore

Check out the list of highest weekend 1 grossers at the box office after Covid (including Hindi dubbed collections of South films):

KGF: Chapter 2 (4-day weekend) – 194 crore

Sooryavanshi (3-day weekend) – 77.08 crore

RRR (3-day weekend) – 74.50 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (3-day weekend) – 55.96 crore

83 (3-day weekend) – 47 crore

The only question after going through the above scenario and numbers is, when will the good old ‘100-crore-weekend’ days come back, especially for Bollywood? With upcoming movies like Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3, Brahmastra, Adipurush, Salaar, and Pushpa 2, the hope is very much alive but with what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha, it’s a scary time at the box office for every and any movie. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

