Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan had an expected drop on Friday as 6.4 crores* came in. Thursday collections were 8.20 crores and coming off a partial holiday, the footfalls on the following day have not been surprising. In the two days since its release, the film has now collected 14.60 crores*.

Ideally, these should have been the first day numbers for the film but then what has happened has happened. It’s all about looking into the future and hoping that things do turn around on Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, had the numbers accumulated so far been on a single day then the Aanand L. Rai-directed Raksha Bandhan would have been on a good platform since reports here are better than both Samrat Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. Moreover, since Laal Singh Chaddha is not creating a storm either, the stage was set for the family entertainer to earn good moolah.

However, the numbers so far are from two days, and hence the first major target for the film is not to build a lot but merely get a double-digit score at least for itself. Raksha Bandhan would be tough for that to happen today but tomorrow it is possible.

Raksha Bandhan is currently in a scenario whether there is still a turnaround that it can bring in, provided word of mouth catches soon since a big Independence Day holiday too is round the corner on Monday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

