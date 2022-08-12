Before the release of their most-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan went places to promote the film. For more than a month, the actor duo has been on a promotional spree for the film where they spoke about the cancel culture in Bollywood. During the promotional interviews, Bebo and Aamir also reacted to netizens’ boycott trend for Laal Singh Chaddha. But looks like’s Kareena’s attitude to her reaction to the boycott trend didn’t go down well with netizens.

Advertisement

The actress in her earlier interview said that she ignore the trolls as she believes everyone has a voice.

Advertisement

Now in her latest interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if her comment on the same could be perceived as she’s being disrespectful of or indifferent towards the audience. Reacting to the same, she said there’s a section of social media user who call for a boycott. She went on to appeal people that they shouldn’t boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they 250 people have worked on the film on 2.5 years.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

“But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

For the unversed, speaking to India Today, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about what she thinks of everyone having an opinion about everything. She said that good films surpass anything. She was quoted saying, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post.”

“I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything,” Bebo had added.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered critical and commercial responses from critics and audiences. The film opened with decent numbers – below expectations – at the box office.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Netizen Claims Media Channels Asking To Say Negative Things About The Aamir Khan Starrer On Camera, Tweet Goes Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram