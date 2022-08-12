Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): After being in the making for almost 3 years, Aamir Khan starrer finally hit the screens on August 11. The makers targeted the long weekend and decided to release the film marking a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir, the film is helmed by Advait Chauhan and also stars an ensemble cast including Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha marks Naga’s Bollywood debut.

On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has been receiving a mixed response from critic and the audience. As per the early trends flowing in, the Aamir Khan starrer has seen a little drop on the 2nd day of its release. According to the latest media reports, LSC minted around 7-9 crore* at the box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection stands at 19 crore-21 crore on Day 2. Laal Singh Chaddha opened at 12 crore at the box office. Hmmm, looks like a working day has affected the film’s performance at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha may have opened below expectations, but it still managed to make some records at the box office. With its Day 1 earnings, LSC left Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi behind and become 3rd highest opener of 2022. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey maintain their positions on 1st and 2nd numbers respectively.

Check out the list of top 5 openers below:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 14.11 crore

2. Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crore

3. Laal Singh Chaddha: 12 crore

4. Samrat Prithviraj: 10.70 crore

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.50 crore

A while back we reported, that around 1300 shows of Laal Singh Chaddha have been reduced by the cinema owners. Reportedly, due to poor opening Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan’s shows were cancelled.

Coming back, well it will be interesting to see if will it survive the long weekend or will be washed out before that.

