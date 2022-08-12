Yesterday, two biggies- Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan clashed at the box office. Surprisingly, both films failed in opening up to the mark and even the overall numbers turned out to be much lower. Now, let’s find out below how the films are performing in the advance booking of day 2.

Have a look at the advance booking trends in major cities of the country:

Mumbai

Laal Singh Chaddha has seen a slight drop in advance booking for today and as of now, 12-13% of shows are filling fast or on the verge of becoming houseful. The performance is better than Raksha Bandhan as Akshay’s film is just showing 5-8% filling fast shows in the city.

Delhi-NCR

Both the film here are performing better than in Mumbai, however, LSC is still much ahead of RB. LSC is showing 18-20% of shows filling fast in advance booking, while Akshay‘s film has around 12% of shows almost running full.

Bengaluru

The Aamir Khan starrer is trending really poor here as just 5-10% of shows are on the verge of becoming full in advance booking. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan stays dull too with just a couple of shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Laal Singh Chaddha is enjoying a slight benefit here due to the inclusion of Naga Chaitanya in the film. As of now, around 20-22% of shows are filling fast. Raksha Bandha is poor and is similar to its performance in Bengaluru.

Kolkata, Pune & Chennai

All these three cities are showing dull responses on day 2 advance booking of Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha has around 15% filling fast shows in Chennai, while the other two cities are showing poor response.

