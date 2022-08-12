Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Who thought Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan would lock horns at the ticket windows and both drown at the same time? This was supposed to be the big battle where eyebrows should have been raised on who is leading the war. Unfortunately, the scenario is way different and an unfortunate one. Scroll below for all the details.

Negativity initially spread when both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were being called for a boycott on social media. There also have been rumours that the leading men are responsible for the hatred as they paid for spreading negativity against each other due to the box office clash. But one cannot deny that Bollywood, in general, is currently like a sunken ship and expectations were from both the films to revive the Hindi film industry.

As most know, Raksha Bandhan opened up to Akshay Kumar’s one of the lowest numbers with 8.20 crores. While the advance bookings had been really low, hopes were pinned when one witnessed the spot bookings taking place on Day 1. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived as the numbers dipped on the following day.

As per the early trends flowing in, Raksha Bandhan is witnessing a morning occupancy of about 13% on Day 2. This is further a dip from its opening day which saw the numbers ranging between 15-17%. The scenario is not very different from Laal Singh Chaddha which has also faced a drop and is at a critical condition in terms of the lifetime collections it would achieve.

As for the competition, there seems to be a clear winner since Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed better advance bookings before release and the margin was already considerable. But that doesn’t mean it has been winning in terms of its own journey.

