Laal Singh Chaddha is currently witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. The Aamir Khan led film is amongst his lowest openers of all time as only about 11 crores* came in on Day 1. The Forrest Gump remake was majorly relying on word of mouth and the response has been mixed. Scroll below to know how the film is currently in a critical situation.

Advertisement

As most know, LSC caters to a niche audience. It isn’t any mass entertainer that would easily pull the audience to the theatres. Critics shared their take today and most were divided. It seems despite that and the powerful cast of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the viewers are not intrigued enough.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Laal Singh Chaddha is witnessing a morning occupancy of only about 15-16%. Not only did it not see any upward trend but the Advait Chandan directorial ended up facing a dip. If one recalls, the occupancy for yesterday was around 20% and we were all expecting it to grow with upcoming days.

There is no hiding that Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha is surely in a critical position and the upcoming weekend could majorly decide if it sustains or sees an outcome similar to Thugs Of Hindostan. Hoping for the best!

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is still doing better than its box office competitor Raksha Bandhan. The film had enough advance booking numbers to win over Akshay Kumar starrer. And the occupancy trends seem to be showcasing exactly that.

The film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi among others in a pivotal role.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar VS Aamir Khan’s Most Liked Films Out & None Of The Actors’ Highest Box Office Grosser Make It To The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram