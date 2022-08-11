Akshay Kumar is back with yet another heart-touching family drama, Raksha Bandhan. The movie is about a brother’s promise to his dying mother that he won’t get married until his four sisters are settled in good families. The movie remained one of the most awaited and now that the film is finally here, people are showering their love on Akki’s film. Scroll below to know how much the lead cast has charged for their roles.

Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie is jointly written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Other than Akshay, the movie also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna along with Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Kumar’s childhood love, Sapna.

Akshay Kumar

The actor who plays the role of Lala Kedarnath, owner of a chaat shop, has been paid the most amount and his fees for Raksha Bandhan will leave you stunned. As per GQ India, the actor was paid a whopping 110 Crore to play the lead role.

Bhumi Pednekar

For the film, Bhumi collaborated with Akshay Kumar for the second time, while the first was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In Raksha Bandhan, the actress plays the role of Sapna, the love interest of Lala and for her character, the actress took home 4 Crore.

Talking to Tribune India, Pednekar told, “It is such a lovely coincidence that on the fifth anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raksha Bandhan, my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today. He has been a huge part of my career and there is so much that I have learned from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I’m grateful for the trust he has reposed in me.”

Sadia Khateeb

For those unaware, Sadia previously made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara. The recently released film will mark her second Bollywood project for which she has been paid, 75 Lakh.

Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna

The three actresses of Raksha Bandhan are new in the industry and for their roles, Smrithi and Deepika received 50 Lakh, while, Sahejmeen was paid 25 Lakh.

