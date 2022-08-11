The latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 saw the Kapoor cousins- Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as the new guests. The chat show has been making noise for all the obvious reasons. Earlier, we saw Liger duo Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda making a dazzling appearance on the show. The actors not only spoke about their upcoming film but also divulged some deets about their personal life.

Advertisement

In the last episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with Aamir Khan to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit the theatres, today (Aug 11).

Advertisement

During their appearance on the show, the Kapoor cousins opened up about their bond and personal lives too. Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase of her life- pregnancy, opened up about not being greeted by paparazzi at the airport. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also spoke at length about himself and his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when KJo asked Arjun Kapoor about his marriage plans he revealed the reason behind pushing the plans indefinite. Reacting to the same, he told the host, “No. And honestly, because it’s been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career,”

“I’m a very realistic person Karan, it’s not like I need to hide anything. I’m not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I’m not talking about financially, I’m talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I’m happy, I can make my partner happy and live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work,” added Arjun Kapoor further.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest film Ek Villain Returns emerged as a dud at the box office. The film also starred John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead role.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Release In Regional Market But Are Producers Experimenting With Alia Bhatt’s Darlings Before To Gauge Response?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram