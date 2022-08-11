Laal Singh Chaddha remains one of the most ambitious projects of Aamir Khan. As the film is finally released today, the excitement level among fans is sky high. However, a certain section of society started boycotting the film after digging out the old statements of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the first reaction to the film is mainly positive, people are now going gaga over seeing the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

The movie is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, which was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. On the other hand, the Bollywood film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.

For a long time now, there are rumours about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha and in a recent interview Aamir Khan confirmed the same. Now that the film is finally here and netizens are going crazy seeing SRK back on the big screen. Previously, he appeared in R Madhavan’s Rocketry and again his appearance in LSC is creating a lot of buzz.

Check out the few Twitter reaction to the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shah Rukh Khan was shown as India's biggest star of the 90s in the movie Laal Singh Chadda. But what was this scene bro?

Baby Aamir or Shahrukh's iconic pose

Was teaching Shahrukh 🤪 What a time travel 😁

Christopher Nolan Mr. Fail 😂

#LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/aXeyfpBkNg — SRkian Ashik Abraham 🤩🤩🤩 (@iamAshikAbraham) August 10, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 learned his iconic pose from #LaalSinghChaddha in Delhi — viibhor yadhav (@daydreamerz009) August 11, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 has an amazing cameo appearance in #LaalSinghChaddha . The film is entertaining & would be liked by people. pic.twitter.com/GfFhTUDy9G — Mohd Zaid (@4mohdzaid) August 11, 2022

First Rocketry now LSC Even his Cameos can create such an impact & storm among ppl

One or two cameos are yet to come this yr These cameos shows how great he is

He can even make few minute scenes so good Can't wait for his full fledged roles#SRK #KingKhan #ShahRukhKhan — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) August 10, 2022

Wow , Too Good 👌👌👌👌

Definitely Srk and this posture is something else..

Srk has a charm of different level.#LalSinghChaddha #LalSinghChaddhaReview#SRK https://t.co/3tApqX2Cvm — Iam Genius (@Abhishe92949457) August 11, 2022

Previously confirming the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan told, “Well Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (laughs). He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”

After Zero, SRK will be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and many other projects.

