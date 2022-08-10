Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is one of the much-awaited films of this year, is all set to release this week. However, the superstar has been on the receiving end as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began to trend on Twitter for the past few days.

A section of netizens called for a boycott and began to dig Supertar’s old statements that are often misleading. Now a video is going viral on Twitter which seems to be a clip from the recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati that had Mr. Perfectionist as the guest.

In the viral video, some netizens claimed that Aamir Khan did not salute while the national anthem was played during the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In the video, however, the superstar was heard saying, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

A Twitter user sharing the video, which seems to be recorded from TV, was captioned, “Patriotic Aamir Khan refuses to salute Indian Army. Watch and boycott #LaalSinghChadda”. Take a look at the video below:

Patriotic Aamir Khan refuses to salute Indian Army

The viral video has created a huge uproar on social media and several netizens called for a boycott of Advait Chandan’s film. Superstar even addressed the issue during a press conference.

A journalist was heard asking the superstar why he did not salute during the show, Aamir Khan replied, “Vande Matram pe mene bhi salute kiya tha. Kya woh camera kabhi kabhi alag alag jagah hota hai, Jab me salute kara hu wahan pe koi camera nhi hai. Salute toh mene kiya tha.”

Previously, Aamir had expressed his disappointment over some netizens calling for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. He even said that he is hurt by this and urged them to watch the film.

