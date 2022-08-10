From the past few days, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is almost up for release and it is making all kinds of noise on social media. During their respective promotional interviews, the lead actors – Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan – opened up about many things including the cancel culture and boycott trend among many others. During one such interview, Bebo got subjected to trolling for her comment which got netizens irked.

During her earlier interview, Bebo was trolled when she referred to Forrest Gump as an ‘elitist kind of classist film’. Laal Singh Chaddha will release tomorrow, i.e., August 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment about the Indian masses not watching Tom Hanks left netizens fuming as they slammed her for underestimating Indian’s intellect with her “insensitive” remark. Now during her latest interview, Bebo reacted to the same and revealed that she was unaware of netizens being irked with her statement. The actress also said she doesn’t have time for all this.

Speaking to News18, Kareena said “Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this.”

When asked about what made her utter such a statement, she said, “Somebody who probably doesn’t speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they’ve come to know from the trailer and not because it’s a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was again subjected to criticism when she revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she screen-tested for Laal Singh Chaddha.

