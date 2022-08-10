Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob who won us over with his performances in various Telugu films, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the soon-to-release bilingual sports-action film Liger. The actor who gained fame for roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover and more, is currently busy promoting his Ananya Panday co-starrer.

Advertisement

During a recent chat, the actor got candid about that one thing that has got the nation talking about him – wearing chappals to the trailer launch of the Puri Jagannadh directorial as well as some of its promotional events. Read on to know why he made the choice – it’s practical.

Advertisement

In interacting with ETimes recently, Vijay Deverakonda got candid and revealed a very practical reason behind why he is wearing ‘chappal’ for the promotions of his upcoming film Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor, while talking about his apparel selection, told the portal, “I know it’s a blockbuster (Liger) with Chappals and cross legs…I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like).”

Elaborating further, Vijay Deverakonda said, “See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier…So, I just do what I feel like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The World Famous Lover actor first made the headline for his eyebrow-raising fashion choice when he was snapped at the trailer launch of Liger in chappals. The actor – as per his stylist Harmann Kaur, wore slippers worth ₹199 to the event and became the talk of the nation. When talking about why the actor had made the decision, Harmann had told an entertainment portal it was because he wanted to “be closest to the character” and hence wanted “a very underdog look.”

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, sees Vijay Deverakonda play an MMA artist with a stammering issue and Ananya Panday as his love interest. Also starring Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles – and Mike Tyson in a special one, the pan-India film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Liger’s ‘Local Train’ Promotions Ft. Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda Trolled, Netizens Say “For Stupid Promotions, They Book Full Coach”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram