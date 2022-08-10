Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big Bollywood and PAN-Indian debut with Liger this month. While the film has a few days left for its release, the actor has already become a hot new crush of Indian girls. Recently, even Sara Ali Khan named him ‘the boy she would love to date today’, thus raising everyone’s eyebrows. Now here’s what he has to say.

It was during one of the recent episodes of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 when KJo had asked “Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today”. Initially, she didn’t utter a word but later took Liger actor’s name. Since then, everyone is wondering if Vijay and Sara would be the new lovebirds in the town.

While talking to ETimes recently in an exclusive interview, Vijay Deverakonda spilt beans about Sara Ali Khan’s answer on Koffee With Karan. He revealed, “I texted her. It is so sweet of her to have said that.” He further answered if he’s ready to date Sara. He quoted, “I can’t even say the word ‘relationship’ well. How can I be in one?”

Well, that answer would surely provide a big relief to Rashmika Mandanna fans, and you know what we mean!

Speaking about his upcoming film, Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood and PAN-Indian debut as the film is bilingual (shot in Hindi and Telugu) and will be releasing in multiple Indian languages on 25th August. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. It also stars Mike Tyson in a cameo.

