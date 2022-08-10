During her exotic vacation in London, Kareena Kapoor Khan became the talk of the town when one of her photos went viral. In the viral photo, the actress was seen carrying a baby bump while wearing a black tank top. However soon after the news of her being pregnant with baby, no 3 took the web by storm, Bebo took to her social media to react to the same in the wittiest manner.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are already parenting Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh who turned a year older in Feb this year. Now for the first time, the actress has spoken about it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who’s on the promotional spree for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, was asked about the viral photo she recalled her reaction and said she looked like 6 months pregnant.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I wouldn’t bother, but I wanted to have fun with it because the picture was morphed. I was like ‘Oh my God, I look like I was six months pregnant’. But I was like, ‘Ok let’s use this and have some fun”, adding “You know I was on holiday, and everyone knows the kind of person I am. I am very open, and if I was pregnant I am the first one both my pregnancies, I have flaunted anyway.”

“I have worked throughout it. I have laughed and lived through it. So I just found it very funny, so that’s why I did that,” added Kareena further.

Earlier rubbishing the reports of her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her Insta stories to ask her fans and followers to chill. She had written, “It’s the pasta and wine guys…calm down…I am not pregnant.. uff. Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…enjoy…KKK (sic).”

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens tomorrow, i.e., August 11, 2022.

