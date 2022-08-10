Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra are one of the A-list real-life couples in the entertainment world. For the past few days, Raj has started making public appearances with unique facial masks that are making headlines now.

Last week, the businessman and his wife Shilpa had stepped out for dinner and were papped by the paparazzi. While the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a short blue chiffon dress and posed for paps, Raj was highlighted as he had covered his face with a tinted face shield.

Now once again, Raj Kundra is back at covering his face with weird masks which is obviously grabbing a lot of attention. This time is seen wearing a face mask that has an LED display. Netizens are not too impressed with his weird masks.

The video is going viral on social media and netizens are trolling him. Users say he is hiding his face as he cannot face society anymore. A user wrote, “Bechara muh dikane layak na raha,” while another user commented, “Muuh chupana padega kaam hi aisa kiya h 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

A third user trolled Raj Kundra by calling him, “Raj Sins 😂😂😂😂😂,” an obvious reference to popular porn star Johnny Sins. Another user commented, “Maybe his plastic surgery has gone wrong?” A netizen even called him, “Pati Porneshwar.” Evidently, netizens took a dig at him for the pornography case he was embroiled in last year.

Earlier it seemed like Mr. Kundra is covering his face and doesn’t want to get clicked by the pap but now it seems like the businessman is enjoying wearing these weird masks slowly.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra’s wife and Bollywood actress will be next seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will be directed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

