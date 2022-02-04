Raj Kundra has time and again landed himself in controversy. Since last year, he’s been involved in p*rnography case that also involved Poonam Pandey and Gehana Vasisth. He’s currently out on bail and all eyes have been on the businessman. The latest we hear is the transfer of all his properties to his wife Shilpa Shetty. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Recently, Raj was spotted along with his wife Shilpa at sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. They left the venue together, hand-in-hand. Netizens trolled the duo massively over bizarre reasons and that has been the trend ever since the p*rn case came into the picture.

Advertisement

Now, as per Zapkey.com, Raj Kundra has transferred his properties worth 38.5 crores to his wife Shilpa Shetty. This includes the entire first floor of a building with five flats and their Juhu sea-facing bungalow.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, paid a duty of 1.9 crores on the transfer deed. The house is reportedly 5995 square feet and the documents were registered on 21st January 2022. The transfer of property was valued at the current rate of 65,000 per sq ft.

In the other world, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant shared a video with Raj Kundra from Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash yesterday. She could be seen calling Shilpa’s husband her ‘brother.’

Reacting to the same, Raj was heard saying, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what’s right.”

During the entire p*rnography controversy, Bollywood remained tight-lipped but it was only Rakhi Sawant who kept supporting Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. She even requested the media and viewers to not judge the couple during a previous conversation with the paps.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Met Real-Life S*x Workers From Kamathipura To Get Into The Skin Of Character?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube