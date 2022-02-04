Ever since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made it official, they send their fans into a tizzy every time they post a photo of them together. Farhan and Shibani have been in a steady relationship for the past few years. Time and again the couple takes social media by storm every time they dedicate a post to each other or leave a lovey-dovey comment on each other’s Insta post.

After dating each other for 3 years, the couple has now decided to take their relationship to the next level. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot in a registered marriage on Feb 21. The same has finally been confirmed by the actor’s father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Confirming Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding to Times Of India, the veteran lyricists said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” He further added that owing to COVID-19 restrictions, they have limited their guest list. Akhtar said, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai.”

Earlier we told you that it was being reported that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will celebrate their wedding a day or two after registering it. A Pinkvilla report suggested that the newlyweds and their families will celebrate their union, with family and close friends, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon.

A source close to the family revealed to the entertainment portal, “Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration.”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani and both are co-parenting their two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Coming back to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, we already can’t wait for them to shares their pics from their intimate wedding party.

