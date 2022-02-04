Vikrant Massey has been one of the fastest-growing artists of Bollywood with several content-heavy movies in his filmography. The actor was last seen in movies like 14 Phere and Haseen Dillruba, both of which hit OTT platforms in the year 2021. According to a recent media report, Vikrant is all set to tie the knot this year after being engaged to Sheetal Thakur for more than 2 years.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vikrant was a prominent name in the television industry before venturing into Bollywood. He started off with Kahaan Hoo Main in 2004 and went on to feature in popular shows like Dharam Veer and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, amongst others. In 2013, he appeared in the film Lootera opposite Ranveer Singh and there has been no turning back ever since.

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur go way back as their relationship reportedly began in the year 2015. Confirming his Roka rumours, Vikrant had exclusively told Koimoi in 2019, “Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time”.

The latest report by ETimes now suggests that Vikrant and Sheetal will be getting married this year.

The publication mentioned that Vikrant Massey will start with the wedding preparations right after he finishes working on the movie Gaslight. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan in a key role, is currently in the production stage.

Previously, Vikrant Massey had posted a picture from a housewarming ceremony where he was seen holding a pooja with his mom Meena and fiancée Sheetal. Since he tagged Sheetal as his ‘better half’, quite a few people were convinced that the two are already married. However, the actor cleared the air through a short PS note, clarifying that they are not officially married yet.

“With my human-modak & better-half #FeelingYellow @aamnamassey @sheetalthakur PS: Not yet married. Please reserve your wishes. ”, the caption said. Have a look.✨😇✨😂🙏🏽

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Met Real-Life S*x Workers From Kamathipura To Get Into The Skin Of Character?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube