Yesteryear actress Madhubala is well known for her appearance in Mughal E-Azam. She is one of the leading actresses from 1942 to 1964. Now her eldest 96-year-old sister Kaniz Balsara is making some shocking allegations against daughter-in-law Sameena.

As per the latest report, 96-year-old eldest sister landed at Mumbai airport on January 29 from Auckland, without any support and money whatsoever. Her daughter Perveez who stays in Mumbai’s Bandra locality was informed via a cousin instead of Sameena. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation ETimes, Kaniz Balsara’s daughter Perveez explained the horrendous story in detail. She revealed that her mother Kaniz went to New Zealand with her husband 17-18 years ago. Madhubala’s niece said, “Because she was so much in love with her son Farook – my brother- that she couldn’t stay without him. My brother too loved Mummy very much. He took our parents to NZ when they moved there. He was a very respected man working in the Correction Department in NZ. But my sister-in-law Sameena did not like our parents.”

Perveez further revealed, “She never cooked food for my parents at home. My brother Farook had to get food for Mummy and Daddy from a nearby restaurant. Sameena’s daughter (Kaniz’s granddaughter) is now married in Australia but she too treated my mom badly; she was in fact there with her brother (Sameena has 2 children) when Mummy was made to leave the house and put on an aircraft.”

Madhubala’s niece claimed that she often goes to New Zealand to visit her mother Kaniz Balsara. The latter came down to India twice a year. However, the last five years she didn’t come to India as Farook felt it might not be safe given her age, as oxygen levels tend to fluctuate at higher altitudes.

Moreover, the yesteryear actress’s younger sister Madhur Bhushan was also shocked by the treatment. Parveez said, “Sameena chose to give him the message and not us. Now, I wasn’t in Mumbai. I was in Palghar. My cousin was informed around 12 noon on January 29. I had barely 8 hours to rush and be in Mumbai in time for the flight’s 8 pm arrival.”

If this wasn’t enough, Kaniz Balsara did not even have enough funds to pay for her RTPCR (COVID) test when she arrived at Mumbai airport. Perveez said, “I sent the money inside and the first thing she told me after her RTPCR was done was ‘Beta, do you know that Farook mar gaya? Main usko kabar mein dal ke aayi hoon. Plus, I am very hungry. Can I get some food?’.”

Madhubala’s niece Sameena’s torture may have intensified after her brother passed away this year on January 8.

