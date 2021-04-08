Dilip Kumar and Madhubala’s on-screen pairing is still considered to be one of the best and most iconic. Their chemistry was magical, and fans wanted them to be hitched forever. Well, that was almost about to turn into reality, but destiny had some other plans, and these two did not get married. But, did you know, both these actors were not on talking terms while filming the cult movie Mugal-E-Azam?

If you have seen the movie, you would very well remember the feather scene, which set millions of hearts racing at that time. In fact, it was considered one of the most sensuous scenes of those times. You would be shocked to hear that Dilip and Madhubala‘s relation got so worse that they could not even stand each other. Yet, they managed to pull off this romantic scene.

In his autobiography “Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow”, Kumar reveals details about his relationship with Madhubala that continues to intrigue cinema fans even today. Their pairing in K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam made headlines because of rumours about their emotional involvement, which made the director very happy.

Madhubala confided to Asif about her feelings for Dilip Kumar, and the director encouraged her. But unfortunately, things soured badly during the long production of the classic. “I sensed, Asif was seriously trying to mend the situation for her when matters began to sour between us, thanks to her father’s attempt to make the proposed marriage a business venture,” Kumar recalls.

Their relationship worsened during the shooting of the film. Kumar reveals that the feather scene, described as one of the most sensuous moments in Hindi cinema, was shot when they had stopped speaking to each other.

“The outcome was that halfway through the production of Mughal-E-Azam, we were not even talking to each other. The classic scene with the feather coming between our lips, which set a million imaginations on fire, was shot when we had completely stopped even greeting each other,” Dilip Kumar writes.

The actor says the tribute for that scene should go to “the artistry of two professionally committed actors” to keep aside their personal differences to carry out the director’s vision.

This indeed is shocking! After reading this piece from Dilip Kumar’s autobiography, we are sure that the feather scene would not have been the same for most of you. What do you think of his failed love story with Madhubala? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

