Breaking! Farhan Akhtar To Be A Part Of The Marvel Universe? Deets Inside

We don’t even need to tell you about the fan following that Marvel movies have in India and for that matter across the globe. Imagine the excitement we Indian would have if an Indian actor became a part of this universe. Well, there is a piece of good news coming in from the Marvel universe and it is related to Farhan Akhtar.

The actor is currently in Bangkok for the shoot of the International project he has bagged. Keep scrolling further to know more about this project.

It’s a big and breaking news coming from International shores that Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. The actor managed to keep this completely hush hush and already left Mumbai for the shoot.

A source close to the development shares, “Farhan Akhtar is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide.”

The source further adds, “All other details of the project are strictly under wraps.” Marvel Studios is an American film and television studio known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and are loved across the globe for their phenomenal work.

Farhan Akhtar is known to be a multi-talented personality in Indian cinema, credit his skills as an actor, director, producer, singer, writer and all things creative.

The teaser of his upcoming film, ‘Toofan’, which shows him in a completely different light, has received immense love and appreciation from all quarters and now everyone is keenly waiting for the release of the film.

This new development of Farhan Akhtar in Marvel’s next International project will surely make it super interesting for their Indian audience.

