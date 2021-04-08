The COVID-19 cases have gone up in Maharashtra, and how. This second wave is worse & scarier than the last one & because of which a lockdown has been announced in the state. Although many are not too happy with this lockdown, it looks like Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is all set for it with open arms.

Yea, we know you must be wondering that what is keeping her so happy? Well, it is her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Ira Khan’s boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram story and posted a cute picture of them. Aamir Khan’s daughter reposted the same picture and wrote, “Ready for the lockdown.” It was a black and white selfie of them gazing at each other making funny faces. Nupur had posted this image with a red heart emoji. Have a look at the picture below:

Gosh! Don’t these two look so adorbs?? In the picture, only their faces can be seen. But Nupur Shikare and Ira Khan look so much in love, and the fact that they will be getting a lot of quality time together during this lockdown is making them even happier. Guess that is exactly what a couple needs.

Ira made her relationship Instagram-official earlier this year. Ahead of Valentine’s Day earlier this year, she posted a picture with Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, and called him her ‘valentine’ and ‘dream boy’. “Its an honour to make promises with and to you…” she had written.

A few days later, on Valentine’s Day, Ira Khan shared pictures of her at-home celebration with Nupur Shikhare. She posted a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and revealed that he made them.

Well, we hope that this lockdown helps in cementing their relationship further. What do you think of this adorable couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

